Cheech Marin Coming To Mass Cannabis Event Where You Can Consume

There are a lot of reasons that we will be at the HighLifeStyle Show in Boxborough from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, and the fact that the Dig is co-sponsoring a tent with the Weed Game Show, Boston Baked Bingo, a DJ Slim performance, yoga, and other activities is just one of them.

That stuff is all awesome, we’re looking forward to it, but the rest of the lineup for the weekend is also spectacular beyond our wildest weeded dreams. As we announced earlier, the Wailers will be headlining the music stage, and just this week we learned that stoner-in-chief Cheech Marin himself will also be on site meeting fans.

That’s right y’all—get your Cheech & Chong albums and joints so big that you can autograph them ready, because this is a rare experience.

Regarding the show itself … As organizer Gary Sohmers, who is throwing the party with NECANN, told us last month, the event “will be a gathering of brands, dispensaries, distributors, growers, artists, performers and consumers to converge in the HighLifeStyle of B2B and B2C in a resort hotel conference setting with exhibitors, vendors, concerts, comedy, education, celebrities, socializing and networking.”

He continued, “We are presenting an event at a hotel on private property, with a 21-plus admittance policy, so no one will be allowed on property under 21. We bought out the entire hotel, and control all of the rooms, so all bookings will also be handled by event management. Cannabis activities allowed on property Oct. 7-9 will be anything legal by Massachusetts laws. Attendees are allowed to carry a quantity that is legally allowed in Mass, and consume combustible cannabis on property outdoors. No THC products will be sold on premises although CBD and non-infused products will be.”

Get more info and event tickets at highlifestyleshow.com.