Chefs Evan Hennessey and Brian Poe To Headline Micro-Topia

Preview of the four-day Utopia happening at the Garden at Elm Bank

First, the not-so-good news: “due to the complications of the Covid pandemic these last couple of years, New England’s Premier Outdoor Living and Culinary Show—Utopia—is postponed until early November 2022.”

But wait, hold on a second. In addition to anticipation for November, there’s some damn good immediate news to go with the postponement: “Utopia’s partners at Massachusetts Horticultural Society (MHS) are hosting a slimmed-down version of Utopia, appropriately-titled Micro-Topia, at the Garden at Elm Bank” in Wellesley.

We checked out the last Utopia preview event at MHS, and the place is stunning. There’s basically no place you’d rather be on a spring day. Here’s what they’re cooking up the first weekend in May:

There will be cooking demonstrations with renowned chef and 3-time champion on Food Network’s Chopped Evan Hennessy along with Brian Poe of TipTap Room, Crane River Cheese Club and Parish Café.

There will also be food trucks scattered throughout the premises, a book signing from local mixology influencer and cocktail blogger, Katie Stryjewski of @Garnish_Girl fame, and dozens of vendors showcasing their locally-crafted goods which will be available for sale that day.

MHS experts will also conduct gardening classes over the two days, and two tiny houses will be on display in the Garden at Elm Bank courtesy of TinyHouse.com.

Massachusetts Horticultural Society Garden at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St, Wellesley. Friday, May 6, 10am–8pm; Saturday, May 7, 10am–8pm. Tickets are $20 for each day and can be purchased at utopiaseaport.com. Children under 12 are free.