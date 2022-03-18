CITY OF BOSTON TO HOST CITIZENSHIP DAY

An opportunity for people to get help with citizenship applications

Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement, and Project Citizen will be hosting Citizenship Day on March 26, at the Reggie Lewis Center. This is an annual event that will support people who are eligible for naturalization and need free legal help with their citizenship applications. No walk ins will be allowed, and those wishing to participate must call 617-694-5949 to make an appointment. Volunteers will be present to help individuals fill out their applications free of charge, although applicants still need to pay the USCIS application fee. Those who are low-income may qualify for a fee waiver.

“Becoming a U.S. citizen is an important milestone for many immigrants,” said Wu. “It opens more opportunities, reaffirms a sense of belonging, and empowers residents to become more active in their communities. I want to thank Project Citizenship and everyone in the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement for their partnership in helping thousands of residents become U.S. citizens.”

“Citizenship allows people to participate in our democracy and be civically engaged,” said Mitra Shavarini, executive director of Project Citizenship. “By providing free legal help, we make sure citizenship isn’t just for people who can afford it.”

To learn more about Citizenship Day, visit this link.