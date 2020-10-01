CLASS IN SESSION: RUBY ROSE FOX IS HERE TO HELP WITH YOUR STAGE FRIGHT

Unstoppable

Ruby Rose Fox has always been about more than just music. In her many years grinding in Boston before moving to Chicago, she helped lead the discussion about surviving in the local industry, earning your worth, and leveraging the resources available.

In addition to playing a wide range of venues and releasing albums, Fox has also given countless fellow artists advice to assist in their struggles, both casually and via lectures, panels, and talks. For years, she’s promised to combine those lessons into one convenient package, and as usual the singer-songwriter-instructor has delivered.

Fox’s newly released Unstoppable Performer is an online course with 80 video lessons and exercises (about four hours total) “designed for performers of all kinds (actors, musicians, public speakers, etc.) who have experienced nerves.” Tooled to help them “better understand their own nervous system,” the package offers “techniques (that really work) to overcome stage fright.”

Sounds about right; as someone who has killed it everywhere from one-woman shows to opera houses, Fox can definitely tell you how to shake the jitters. -Dig Editors

BONUS: SPARKS NOTES

There’s no doubt that Clinton Sparks tweets goofy things. For example, “How I first met Drake and what you need to to achieve his kind of success.”

But unless you are one of the fortunate few free and independently wealthy artists who truly just care about their creative output and don’t need to make enough money to live off their talent, then you’d stand to benefit from the new book by the Greater Boston-bred producer, DJ, and businessman who has been based in Las Vegas for years now.

How To Win Big in the Music Business might make your stomach turn; on the other hand, you could learn a few tricks to fill that tummy up with surf and turf. -Dig Editors