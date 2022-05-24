Cocktail Patios Bonus Edition: Boston Seaport Spotlight Quickie

Yes, the Seaport can be cost prohibitive. But it’s also home to, well, some fantastic waterfront breezes for the coming warm weather
Since Eric Twardzik’s excellent roundup of patios in and around Boston where you ought to post up and order mixed drinks made the rounds, we’ve been hit up by countless other worthy restaurants that would also like to reach our readers. Sounds good, we said, pass along your most delicious info, and we’ll let the people know what’s up.
We’ll continue publishing so many tasty tidbits as they come in, along with more detailed dispatches from our actual visits to places, but here we’re going in the opposite direction of the aforementioned article, and heading to the Seaport.
Yes, the Seaport can be cost prohibitive. But it’s also home to, well, some fantastic waterfront breezes for the coming warm weather, and we figure that you may have plans to treat yourself and someone special in the near future. Here are three picks you may want to try, starting with two outstanding Greek spots …
Committee Ouzeri + Bar
# of Patio Seats: 80 | committeeboston.com
-
From their team: “The Committee patio was the first patio in Boston to serve frozé, and guests still keep coming back for more, in addition to their rotating lineup of inventive slushies. Another reason to visit this summer is the new menu from Executive Chef Jerry Pabla which showcases not only Jerry’s creative but a lot of his Indian culture. Northern Greece uses many of the spices found in Indian cooking: coriander, cumin, cayenne, sumac, and this Indian influence dates back for centuries with the spice trade. Now these beautiful flavors have made their way onto the Greek menu at Committee. And there is even a new vegan moussaka.”
-
Featured Dishes: Arakas Samosas with English peas, carrots, potato, olive oil, homemade dough, mint yogurt, sumac dust; Not Your Yiayia’s Moussaka with braised mushrooms, vegan feta, potato, oat milk bechamel; Artichoke Saganaki with spicy tomato chutney, feta, ladotyri; Lamb Ribs with coriander and cumin dry rub, thyme honey, ouzo glaze; Lahmajoun Anatolia with braised ground chicken, tandoori spices, cumin yogurt, pita.
Greco
# of Patio Seats: 24 | grecotrulygreek.com
-
From their team: “Greco is a truly Greek modern eatery from Owners Demetri Tsolakis and Stefanos Ougrinis who first introduced the concept to Newbury Street in 2017. Greco shares all of their tastes of home and is their ‘meraki,’ the need to remember and create. And there is one way and one way only to do that – their TRULY GREEK way. The menu at Greco is perfect for the summer on the go, as you can pick from a bountiful mix of customizable pita wraps, plates, salads, homemade sauces, soups, sides and legendary loukoumades and the iconic Greek iced coffee known as Frappe.
-
Featured Dishes: Granita Mastiha (Mastiha, basil, lemon watermelon); Granita Pomegranate (Natural Greek Agiorgitiko wine, cinnamon, orange, lemon, pomegranate).
Woods Hill Pier 4
# of Patio Seats: 100 | woodshillpier4.com
-
From their team: “Woods Hill PIer 4 is one of the most spacious patios in Boston with up to 100 seats and panoramic views of the Boston waterfront. Owner Kristin Canty and Executive Chef Charlie Foster’s signature nutrient dense and sustainable seafood dishes are the perfect pairing for summer days and nights overlooking the magnificence of Boston Harbor.
-
Featured Drinks: The expansive bar, which also serves sustainable cocktails, has opened the garage doors for the season and is serving summer libations such as the Lavender Bee’s Knee’s with Bully Boy Pier 4 gin and lavender honey from Canty’s Farm at Woods Hill and the Pier Pressure with Flor de Caña 7yr rum, Batavia-Arrack, blood orange, hibiscus, pineapple & lime.
-
Featured Dishes: Shellfish Platter – lobster salad, salmon crudo, oysters, littleneck clams, steamed mussels with old bay aioli, poached shrimp, crab salad; Citrus Cured Faroe Islands Salmon – fermented seaweed salad, celery root aioli, green apple, puffed skin, shiso; Local Sea Scallop Crudo – yuzu kosho, pawpaw leche de tigre, crispy purple potatoes, mandarin; Grilled Woods Hill Farm Pork Shoulder – corn hushpuppies, grilled caraflex cabbage, sauce ‘pibil’; What About Barb – organic vodka, Cocchi Rosa, rhubarb, coconut & lemon