Cocktail Patios Bonus Edition: Boston Seaport Spotlight Quickie

Since Eric Twardzik’s excellent roundup of patios in and around Boston where you ought to post up and order mixed drinks made the rounds, we’ve been hit up by countless other worthy restaurants that would also like to reach our readers. Sounds good, we said, pass along your most delicious info, and we’ll let the people know what’s up.

We’ll continue publishing so many tasty tidbits as they come in, along with more detailed dispatches from our actual visits to places, but here we’re going in the opposite direction of the aforementioned article, and heading to the Seaport.

Yes, the Seaport can be cost prohibitive. But it’s also home to, well, some fantastic waterfront breezes for the coming warm weather, and we figure that you may have plans to treat yourself and someone special in the near future. Here are three picks you may want to try, starting with two outstanding Greek spots …

Committee Ouzeri + Bar

# of Patio Seats: 80 | committeeboston.com

From their team: “The Committee patio was the first patio in Boston to serve frozé, and guests still keep coming back for more, in addition to their rotating lineup of inventive slushies. Another reason to visit this summer is the new menu from Executive Chef Jerry Pabla which showcases not only Jerry’s creative but a lot of his Indian culture. Northern Greece uses many of the spices found in Indian cooking: coriander, cumin, cayenne, sumac, and this Indian influence dates back for centuries with the spice trade. Now these beautiful flavors have made their way onto the Greek menu at Committee. And there is even a new vegan moussaka.”

Featured Dishes: Arakas Samosas with English peas, carrots, potato, olive oil, homemade dough, mint yogurt, sumac dust; Not Your Yiayia’s Moussaka with braised mushrooms, vegan feta, potato, oat milk bechamel; Artichoke Saganaki with spicy tomato chutney, feta, ladotyri; Lamb Ribs with coriander and cumin dry rub, thyme honey, ouzo glaze; Lahmajoun Anatolia with braised ground chicken, tandoori spices, cumin yogurt, pita.

Greco

# of Patio Seats: 24 | grecotrulygreek.com

From their team: “Greco is a truly Greek modern eatery from Owners Demetri Tsolakis and Stefanos Ougrinis who first introduced the concept to Newbury Street in 2017. Greco shares all of their tastes of home and is their ‘meraki,’ the need to remember and create. And there is one way and one way only to do that – their TRULY GREEK way. The menu at Greco is perfect for the summer on the go, as you can pick from a bountiful mix of customizable pita wraps, plates, salads, homemade sauces, soups, sides and legendary loukoumades and the iconic Greek iced coffee known as Frappe.

Featured Dishes: Granita Mastiha (Mastiha, basil, lemon watermelon); Granita Pomegranate (Natural Greek Agiorgitiko wine, cinnamon, orange, lemon, pomegranate).

Woods Hill Pier 4

# of Patio Seats: 100 | woodshillpier4.com