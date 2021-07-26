COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS SAY PUT FRONTLINE WORKERS FIRST

— Labor and community groups from across the Commonwealth will converge on the State House to demand an equitable distribution of American Rescue Plan funds to help those most impacted by the pandemic. This action is being held in advance of the hearings being conducted by the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight.

What: Press Conference: Frontline First: #JustRecovery for MA Workers & Communities

Who: Community organizations and Massachusetts residents. Speakers include: