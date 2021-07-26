COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS SAY PUT FRONTLINE WORKERS FIRST

Labor and community groups are asking that American Rescue Plan funds be invested in frontline workers and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID
Boston, MA — Labor and community groups from across the Commonwealth will converge on the State House to demand an equitable distribution of American Rescue Plan funds to help those most impacted by the pandemic. This action is being held in advance of the hearings being conducted by the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight.
What: Press Conference: Frontline First: #JustRecovery for MA Workers & Communities
Who: Community organizations and Massachusetts residents. Speakers include:
- Darlene Lombos, Greater Boston Labor Council
- Lee Matsueda, Community Labor United
- Fernando Lemus, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445
- Karen Chen, Chinese Progressive Association
- Andres Castillo, Right to the City Boston
- Jim Evers, Boston Carmen’s Union ATU 589
- Dinanyili Paulino, La Colaborativa
- Roxana Rivera, SEIU 32BJ, Local 615
When: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Where: Massachusetts State House
Why:
Groups are demanding that the estimated $5.3 billion that Massachusetts is slated to receive from the American Rescue Plan be spent towards alleviating the struggles faced by workers and families, including frontline workers, working parents, and immigrant workers.