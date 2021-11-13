COMMUNITY SERVINGS HOSTS PIE IN THE SKY

Support people experiencing the ill effects of HIV/AIDS

For over 29 years, Community Servings has been holding a grassroots community bake sale to help individuals with HIV/AIDS. A time honored tradition, “Pie in the Sky,” the fundraiser, has worked with over 150 Boston area chefs, bakers, caterers, and restaurants. They have donated apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies for the fundraiser during the Thanksgiving season. When you purchase a $30 pie from “Pie in the Sky,” you provide a week’s worth of medically tailored meals, made from scratch, to a neighbor in need. Pre-pandemic, Community Servings sold close to 25,000 pies annually, raising more than $850,000.

Community Servings is a non profit food and nutrition program offering services to people in Massachusetts with chronic illnesses. They provide clients, caregivers, and dependents with nutritious meals. You can get involved with “Pie in the Sky” by becoming a buyer, sponsor, or volunteer.

See more information at: https://www.pieinthesky.org/