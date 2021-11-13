Dig Bos

The Dig - Boston's Only Newspaper

COMMUNITY SERVINGS HOSTS PIE IN THE SKY

Written by Filed Under: LIFESTYLE

Support people experiencing the ill effects of HIV/AIDS

For over 29 years, Community Servings has been holding a grassroots community bake sale to help individuals with HIV/AIDS. A time honored tradition, “Pie in the Sky,” the fundraiser, has worked with over 150 Boston area chefs, bakers, caterers, and restaurants. They have donated apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies for the fundraiser during the Thanksgiving season. When you purchase a $30 pie from “Pie in the Sky,” you provide a week’s worth of medically tailored meals, made from scratch, to a neighbor in need. Pre-pandemic, Community Servings sold close to 25,000 pies annually, raising more than $850,000.

Community Servings  is a non profit food and nutrition program offering services to people in Massachusetts with chronic illnesses. They provide clients, caregivers, and dependents with nutritious meals. You can get involved with “Pie in the Sky” by becoming a buyer, sponsor, or volunteer.

See more information at: https://www.pieinthesky.org/

 

Shira Laucharoen is a reporter based in Boston. She currently serves as the assistant director of the Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. In the past she has written for Sampan newspaper, The Somerville Times, Scout Magazine, Boston Magazine, and WBUR.

More from author

Filed Under: LIFESTYLE Tagged With: , , , , ,

WHAT’S NEW

REGION'S RECYCLING WORKERS MAKE PROGRESS ON LIVING WAGE FRONT

REGION’S RECYCLING WORKERS MAKE PROGRESS ON LIVING WAGE FRONT

ELECTION ANALYSIS: BIG WINS FOR THE LEFT ACROSS THE REGION. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

ELECTION ANALYSIS: BIG WINS FOR THE LEFT ACROSS THE REGION. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

MIGHTY MATTAPAN ON THE MEND

MIGHTY MATTAPAN ON THE MEND

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM IN NOV & DEC, FIRST $10,000 MATCHED DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM IN NOV & DEC, FIRST $10,000 MATCHED DOLLAR FOR DOLLAR

MICHELLE WU DEFEATS BPD TO BECOME FIRST WOMAN AND PERSON OF COLOR ELECTED MAYOR OF BOSTON

MICHELLE WU DEFEATS BPD TO BECOME FIRST WOMAN AND PERSON OF COLOR ELECTED MAYOR OF BOSTON

AMERICA IS A RAT-INFESTED GARBAGE PATCH, FROM BEACON HILL TO CAPITOL HILL

AMERICA IS A RAT-INFESTED GARBAGE PATCH, FROM BEACON HILL TO CAPITOL HILL