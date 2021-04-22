CONSUMER REPORTS: WELCOME TO THE DIG DAB LAB

From Cookies and Chem Badder to Triangle Kush Wax.

I have described dabs and concentrates to readers more times than I can count—probably because I do so many dabs and concentrates. And that’s fine with me, since it is part of my part-time gig as a reviewer of all things related to weed.

But my explainers may be less than necessary. Who are they for, anyway? Less experienced cannabis consumers, sure, but surely they have access to YouTube and can watch any number of bearded dudes with flat-brim hats do dabs until the day is green.

So with that considered, I’ll just leave it with this easy breakdown I developed for my older friends and family members: You’ve heard of hash, right? It’s a concentrate that gets you extra zooted and that works best if ingested using a specifically tooled device. Well, dabs are basically the same thing. Remember how the Jetsons had entire meals packed into just an itty bitty spansule? Dabs are a similar concept.

Now, to the goodies …

If one of these selections sounds like it may be your speed, simply use the internet to locate the closest available comparable gram. Not all of them are avail in Mass yet, but variations of most certainly are, so hopefully you can build on this info to inform your habits moving forward.

Banana Whammy Wax

This one is a special treat. While it looks like peanut brittle, there’s nothing hard about this wax. And it ain’t too powdery either. There are banana tones, sure, but overall it’s just a flavorful delight. I kind of want to take a bite out of my chunk to be honest with you.

Southie Adams Live Hash Rosin

One of the most outstanding local picks available, these signature White Runtz from Southie Adams will clean your clock and possibly give you ideas for your next science-fiction screenplay. Tasty, creative, and seriously strong, we understand why it comes in half grams.

Triangle Kush Wax

One of the best moderately-priced extracts I’ve had from a Mass dispensary, this looks like some of the other lightly-shaded dryer waxes but actually has enough moisture to spread around. I can’t praise or vape it enough; from the smell to the touch to the high, I’m already a repeat customer.

Sour Banana Sherbet Crumble

There’s a lot of satisfaction here, don’t get me wrong, but I’m not getting enough of the banana terpenes, which would have been extremely cool since this concentrate has the texture of the cookie in a Twix bar.

Cookies & Chem Badder

This has more of the consistency of fudge rather than the peanut butter feel of a lot of these other dabs. If we’re talking color too, think penuche. It’s not the smokiest, but there’s no artificial taste and it will probably provide those giant clouds you’re looking for.

Slimer OG Badder

This indica-dominant badder (go ahead, call it a “batter” or a “butter”) is indistinguishable from many other leading melts on its caramel surface, but underneath its skin it is divine, from its not-so-sticky texture to the satisfying smoke that it produces without hitting big cough territory. It’s mellow, I recommend some music, but I do not recommend making plans.

Kosher Kush Badder

This one smells so fruity that it’s actually surprising they didn’t name it something like strawberry explosion, but more importantly it’s fun to play with, like Silly Putty, and not too sticky. Funky, delicious, we recommend.

London Poundcake Badder

This smells a bit like my grandfather’s couch, but it tastes a lot better, I swear. It’s thin, even compared to other batters, and turns into liquid at the slightest hint of heat. But while it seemed a bit harsh at first, I ultimately realized that my mouth was not filled with unpleasantness, but instead with bursts of fruitiness followed by mouth-watering rapids.

Clementine Haze Crumble

Don’t let the appearance of a dry and dusty booger turn you off. This crumble is outstanding. First, it breaks down into solid chunks when poked; you can smush it, but you can also chop it up. But the bottom line is that it is an ideal dab. It may be a bit dry, but it’s clean, it will sit deep in your chest, and it will get you extremely stoned very fast.

White Widow Honeycomb

This yellowish mustard-looking concentrate looks like it came out of a high school experiment kit. It’s got no discernible smell that I can tell, but burns exceptionally clean at the right temperature.

Headband Live Sugar

At first glance this also sort of looks like some of the caramel offerings, but it’s actually a bit darker with a consistency of finely-ground glass dipped in honey. It’s extremely easy to work with and wipes clean; even side by side with a dozen other premium melts.

Cookies & Cream Sugar

This looks like feta cheese or high-quality cocaine, take your pick. Unlike a lot of other concentrates on the more powdery side of the spectrum, it does have a bit of a smell before it’s cooked, and a sweet smell at that. It’s relatively clean and easy to manipulate, though the excess does crumble down to extremely small bits that are hard to collect.

Cluechee Badder

This is a perfectly moldable wax with a pleasant aftertaste that is sweet to the touch and smell. I got a substantial stench and burned it long at a high temp for a big hit without choking.

Zittlez Badder

When you stick your poker into this stuff, the dent will stay there. It’s almost like this is sprayed with Pam; the most malleable melt I came across in the past year, all pleasantries and zero harshness. Give me more.

Banana OG Badder

This is light in complexion and looks like that gross all-natural cashew butter that your hippy friend pretends to love. But it hit me right in the melon, and should do the same for you.