CONSUMERS, ADVOCATES, LEGISLATORS, AND OTHERS WILL TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF COVER ALL KIDS BILLS

The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hear testimony on bills to provide comprehensive health care to all kids, no matter what their immigration status may be.
WHO:
Senator Sal DiDomenico
Representative Dave Rogers
Suzanne Curry, Health Care For All
Amy Grunder, MIRA Coalition
Amanda Stewart, MD, MPH, Boston Children’s Hospital
Carolyn Riker, MSN, RN, Boston Children’s Hospital
Aisha James, MD, MGH Everett Family Care
Jack Maypole, MD, BMC Pediatrics
Consumer impacted by barriers to coverage for her child
WHEN:
Tuesday, July 20th at 11 am
WHERE:
Livestream will be availablehere.
WHAT:
The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hear testimony on two “Cover All Kids” bills that would expand health care coverage for immigrant children and young adults in Massachusetts. Currently, more than 30,000 children and young adults in Massachusetts, including approximately 1,650 who have disabilities, are ineligible for comprehensive MassHealth coverage simply due to immigration status.
An Act to ensure equitable health coverage for children (HB 1309/SB 762) would expand comprehensive MassHealth coverage to all young people under age 21 whose only barrier to eligibility is immigration status. An Act to ensure equitable access to health coverage for children with disabilities (HB 1310/SB 763) would expand MassHealth CommonHealth to undocumented children (through age 18) and low-income young adults (ages 19-20) with disabilities. Both bills are sponsored by Senator Sal DiDomenico and Representative Dave Rogers.