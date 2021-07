CONSUMERS, ADVOCATES, LEGISLATORS, AND OTHERS WILL TESTIFY IN SUPPORT OF COVER ALL KIDS BILLS

The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hear testimony on bills to provide comprehensive health care to all kids, no matter what their immigration status may be.

WHO:

Senator Sal DiDomenico

Representative Dave Rogers

Suzanne Curry, Health Care For All

Amy Grunder, MIRA Coalition

Amanda Stewart, MD, MPH, Boston Children’s Hospital

Carolyn Riker, MSN, RN, Boston Children’s Hospital

Aisha James, MD, MGH Everett Family Care

Jack Maypole, MD, BMC Pediatrics

Consumer impacted by barriers to coverage for her child

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 20th at 11 am

WHERE:

Livestream will be available here

WHAT:

The Joint Committee on Health Care Financing will hear testimony on two “ Cover All Kids ” bills that would expand health care coverage for immigrant children and young adults in Massachusetts. Currently, more than 30,000 children and young adults in Massachusetts, including approximately 1,650 who have disabilities, are ineligible for comprehensive MassHealth coverage simply due to immigration status.