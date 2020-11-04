“COUNT EVERY VOTE” RALLY DEMANDS FAIR ELECTION

Speakers called for the protection of results.

Over a thousand people congregated on Boston Common for a rally on November 4, demanding that officials count every vote in the ongoing presidential election. The “Count Every Vote” demonstration was organized by the ACLU of Massachusetts, the NAACP Boston Branch, Indivisible Mass Coalition, Massachusetts Peace Action, and other groups. It was held as part of an effort by “Protect the Results,” a national coalition. The rally was organized to protest against any attempts to undermine the election and ensure that results are protected. This call was particularly resonant in light of President Trump’s premature declaration of victory and urging that votes stop being counted, early Wednesday morning.

At the rally, speakers included founder of Violence in Boston Monica Cannon-Grant, executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association Karen Chen, and Rabbi Mike Rothbaum of Congregation Beth Elohim. Senator Ed Markey spoke to the need of having people’s voices be heard and to not have “arbitrary decisions” made by powerful people. Efforts to cloud the results of the election must be responded to, he said.

“We’re standing here today demanding that every vote be counted in the United States of America,” said Markey. “…From our perspective, we know that justice is on the ballot, healthcare justice, environmental justice, and racial justice. It’s all on the ballot. …We will not stand on the sidelines, as Donald Trump seeks to short circuit the counting of every single ballot.”

Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston NAACP, declared that the rally was held with the intention of protecting democracy.

“Our primary focus is on making sure that every vote counts,” said Sullivan. “That’s not a partisan issue. That’s not partisan. That’s American. A cornerstone of our democracy is the right of every citizen to cast their ballot, free and clear, without obstruction, without oppression, without intimidation.”