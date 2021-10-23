CROSSING: STORIES OF IMMIGRATION

Pao Arts Center in Chinatown will be hosting the exploration in immigration journeys

WHAT: Continuum Dance Project, in collaboration with visual artist Myrna Balk, presents a free performance of their new evening-length dance/theatre work examining contemporary stories of immigration. All stories are true as remembered by project participants. Storytellers are originally from 9 countries including: Columbia, The Dominican Republic, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Russia, The US Virgin Islands, and Vietnam.

WHERE: Pao Arts Center 99 Albany Street Boston, MA, 02111

WHEN: , 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ABOUT: Continuum Dance Project (CDP) is a Boston based dance company focused on creating site-specific work, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and reflecting the backgrounds of our collaborating artists. Founded in 2013 by Fernadina Chan, CDP has shown dance in concerts and festivals throughout New England. Co-Directors Brayton and Chan have been creating together since 2007, most notably “Passage Through Blue” (2017) for Boston Center for the Arts, and “Forage in Park” (2020) at Larz Anderson Park.