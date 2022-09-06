Cultivating an Industry Cannabis Career Fair This Wednesday In Roxbury

“Aimed at connecting aspiring candidates directly with hiring companies”

Thanks to the team at Newbury Street’s first cannabis shop Rooted In for alerting us to the cannabis career fair at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 7. We must have missed the news in the midst of so many weekend cannabis events, but better late than never.

In recent polls of those who read the Dig and our companion weed newsletter Talking Joints Memo (sign up at talkingjointsmemo.com), you’ve told us that after product reviews, the thing you want to hear about the most is jobs. That’s great, because as it turns out, there’s all sorts of hiring going on. Speaking of which …

Hosted by MRC Labs & Roxbury Community College, the goal of Cultivating an Industry – A Cannabis Career Fair is to “showcase the employment opportunities in Boston and the surrounding areas.” The event is “aimed at connecting local job seeking applicants directly with hiring companies.” So in other words, it won’t be all job-placement agencies. You’ll get to actually meet some of the people who you will be working with.

For their effort, Rooted In, which is planning for an upcoming grand opening on Newbury Street, “seeks to hire 20 team members with a strong commitment to ensuring that people of color, particularly Black, African American, Latinx, and Indigenous people; Women; Veterans; Persons with disabilities; and LGBTQ+ people.”

Other participants include: Mayflower Medicinals, Cannatech Medicinals, The Heritage Club, Redi, Berkshire Roots, Garden Remedies, Greatest Hits Cannabis Co, EzHire Cannabis, AYR, Low Key Dispensary, South Shore Buds/Bud Bus, Mass CultivatED, Seed, Big Hope Project, EON, and MRCC.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1–5pm

More info and registration at eventbrite.com