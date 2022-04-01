DEMONSTRATIONS TAKE A STAND AGAINST BIG TECH’S BALLOT BUYOUT

Actions were held in Lynn, New Bedford, Roxbury and Springfield

Drivers, riders, community leaders, and elected officials joined forces on March 30 to demonstrate their opposition to a multi-million dollar ballot question funded by Uber, Lyft, and similar companies. In recent months, hundreds of drivers and riders “have spoken out about their shocking mistreatment at the hands of these corporate giants and are fighting to stop the ballot initiative, which would deny workers and consumers the basic rights and protections they are entitled to under Massachusetts law,” according to a media release. Demonstrations were held in Lynn, New Bedford, Roxbury, and Springfield and preceded the legislator’s Joint Financial Services Committee hearing on the ballot initiative.

Uber, Lyft, and other corporations spent more than $220 million in 2020 on a campaign to pass Proposition 22 in California. According to a release, “Not only did it violate the law, it also slashed wages for drivers and raised prices for riders. Alarmed by the corporate push to bring a copycat law to Massachusetts, worker and consumer advocates have been organizing drivers, riders and concerned citizens across the state.” Proposition 22 has since been ruled unconstitutional.

“This goes way beyond and further than just the independent contractor law,” said Stephen Levine, Boston Independent Drivers Guild board member. “This is about the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ labor and wage laws. Big Tech should never have the right to make their own laws simply because they do not fit their business model.”

“Since day one, Big Tech has been lying, cheating, and stealing from us. Now that they’re nice and comfy with their profits, they want to make sure that we don’t get the recognition and rights we deserve,” said Rahim Abbasi, Boston app-based driver. “Well, I’m here to say enough is enough and we’re not going to take it anymore. We’ve built this coalition to protect all workers in Massachusetts, not just gig workers.”

“We demand that Uber and Lyft treat their workers right, pay us fairly — no more unfair deactivations, no more racism, no more sexism, no more Islamophobia,” said Beth Griffith, an Uber driver and Coalition spokesperson. “We are here, we are against these two ballot questions. Who can live on $4.82/hour? … Over the years, we’ve suffered five pay cuts with no due process, and it’s more like we’ve become dependent workers, dependent contractors. We are not having it anymore.”