Dig This: 13th Annual Smoke This Rib Fest On Cambridge Street

Pitting pit master against pit master, with you helping judge despite your incredibly messy hands

Who makes the best ribs in Boston?

I’ll be the judge of that.

And you can be too on Oct. 2, from noon to 4pm at the 13th Annual Smoke This Rib Fest in East Cambridge.

Held on Cambridge Street between Fulkerson Street and 5th Street, the event promises to pit “pit master against pit master for the title of the best ribs in town,” according to the East Cambridge Business Association.

“Taste Tickets” are on sale now and will allow you to sample ribs from 10 of the 17 restaurants currently listed as vendors and to cast your ballot for “the People’s Choice” best rib.

The East Cambridge biz association notes, “Taste Tickets sell out every year, so each restaurant will also be selling a dish at a great price, showcasing food from their fall menu.”