Dig This: 16th Anniversary Of the Films At the Gate Festival

Just a quick one here folks. With the summer winding down and outdoor activities soon to be interrupted by New England weather, we are committed to getting you outside as much as possible for as long as possible. Including for movies.

Here’s what’s screening on the Greenway this weekend …

Join ACDC and the Chinatown community for the 16th Anniversary of the Films at the Gate Festival from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28 at 5:30p-9:30p! The festival is free and open to community members of all ages and backgrounds.

Featuring live performances and classic Chinese films, the 3-day festival revives the tradition of old Chinatown movie theaters and promotes intergenerational bonding.

This year’s theme is “Beyond the Looking Glass,” a celebration of ACDC’s 35th anniversary, with an emphasis on Chinatown’s rich history beyond modern perceptions. Join ACDC as they explore the past, present, and future through the lens of Boston’s Chinatown.

