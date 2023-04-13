Dig This: 21st Boston International Film Festival Starts Today

“A dazzling array of both short and feature length films from a select group of directors.”

Bostonians, don’t ever let anyone tell you that we aren’t blessed with all these film fests, often more than one a week. We’re feeling especially fortunate today, with the red carpet event for this year’s Boston International Film Festival going down at 4pm at the AMC Theatres Boston Common.

Tonight’s feature presentation is It’s Spring, an Armenian film “based on a true story about the 2016 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, also known as the Four-Day War or April War.” More from the filmmakers:

Aram Amatuni is a retired special forces spy who has devoted his entire life to serving and protecting his country, and creating a lawful government. His son, Gnel, is a successful businessman who to this day hasn’t forgiven his father for putting the needs of his country before the needs of his own family. This thought-provoking cinematic experience will expose the reality of the impact war has on the world.

Other highlights of the festival include:

Havana, a South Korean story about Jung-min, a rookie lawyer, who becomes Yoon-ah’s public attorney, as she is accused of murdering her husband. Against a nasty prosecutor, a mysterious judge, and all the suspicions surrounding the defendant, Jung-min seeks to unravel the truth behind the conspiracies of the case, with a shocking new disclosure at the last trial.

Bleecker , directed by Edith Hagigi and starring: Bob Ari, Alicia Crowder, Tovah Feldshuh, Anita Gillette, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor and Callie Thorne. Bleecker tells the intertwining stories of a motley of characters in NYC’s Village. The straight face in the pack is Maya, who has come to The Big Apple to find her place in the world.

Gift Of Fear is directed by Kathy Dore and Jack Kohler from the United States Indigenous community. Mili watched in horror as her mother was murdered 11 years ago, another Missing and Murdered Indigenous statistic. Now 17, Mili’s former crew kidnaps her girlfriend after she chooses her MMA team over the gang. Tribal cops and an agent from the Federal Missing and Murdered Unit are on the case, but Mili waited for the authorities once… she won’t wait again.

Shelter In Solitude is directed by Vibeke Muasya and stars: Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Robert Patrick, Peter Macon, Dan Castellaneta, Michael Obelholzer, Peter Hogan, and Patricia Scanlon. Shelter In Solitude is a striking American, faith-filled, country western, prison, love story told during the Covid pandemic. It is the story of a wannabe country singer and her unconventional relationship with a death row inmate. The film is a social commentary on the inhumane conditions of the American prison system. If one determined, uneducated woman can bring humanity to the system, why can’t the US government?

More from the organizers below:

There will be a number of celebrities in attendance at tonight’s red carpet, available for both photographs and interviews.

The Opening Night Gala Party immediately follows the screening, beginning at around 8:00 pm. Opening and Closing night screening and party passes are available at $65.00 for opening night and $45.00 for closing night. The price for an Individual Session Screening is $15.00 each, an All Screening Pass, which allows entry into all of the screening sessions, costs $125.00, and an All Access VIP Pass for $250.00 gives participants entry to all events at BIFF. A limited number of press passes are available.

The Boston International Film Festival is a celebration of the art of filmmaking. It encourages and supports independent filmmakers from around the world, bringing to Boston a dazzling array of both short and feature length films from a select group of directors. The festival strives to promote understanding of diverse cultures by displaying the passions and unique visions of these filmmakers, and promises to entertain and educate viewers.