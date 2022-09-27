Dig This: 25th Annual Taste Of Allston

“It’s free to swing by and try local food, listen to live music, check out cool art …”

We try to celebrate all neighborhoods, and to provide a signal boost for food events and activities happening all over the city. After all, it’s safe to say that every pocket around Greater Boston suffered significantly throughout the heaviest days of the pandemic, and in many cases the struggle continues.

But as far as all those things go, Allston stands out as an extreme case—we especially love our bar and restaurant friends there, and they have also endured quite a bit of hardship these past few years, with the student population only really fully returning this fall.

And so with all of that considered, this year’s annual Taste of Allston—their 25th to date, a major anniversary—is extra special. Mark your calendars—it will take place on Saturday Oct. 15 from 1 to 4pm at the Jackson Mann Plaza.

“It’s free to swing by and try local food, listen to live music, check out cool art, jewelry and clothing, drink some beer, play some lawn games, and meet the Boston Viking Irish,” according to organizers. “Tastes great, with great tastes!”

Their “list of vendors is still growing,” but already includes: Lulu’s, Rock City Pizza, SamosaMan, Union Cafe, Grateful Tastes, Pon De Joy, Fitness & Fuel, Archie Snow, Gustavo Barceloni Ceramics, Space Place Studios, Feardotcom, Arts District Boston, Red City Fitness, Rockland Trust, Allston Village Main Streets, Mission Dispensaries, Boston Delivers, Flatbread Company, and Cool Cow Ice Cream.

With live music presented by Ratsnest Records and featuring Double Star, Vitamin Sun, and Built as Drawings, beer and hard cider donated by Blanchard’s, Aeronaut Allston, and Samuel Adams, and lawn games provided by Knucklebones.

tasteofallston.com