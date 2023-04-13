Dig This: 2nd Annual Boston Hot Sauce Festival 

Featuring a “Marshmallow from Hell Challenge,” a “Hot Wing Eating Challenge,” and a “Spiked Pizza Eating Challenge”

At last year’s inaugural Boston Hot Sauce Fest, co-founder John Kasper told us about their vendors, “Large or small, they may only have one or two sauces and it helps them get out in front of the public and if their stuff’s good, that’s a way to help them get exposure. Mom and pop and husband and wife teams, it’s a great way to get them exposure and repeat sales.”

Well, it looks like there will be even more exposure this year, as the 2023 follow-up going down on April 29 and 30 is a “two-day celebration that features some of the best hot sauces in the Northeast at the Charles River Speedway.

“This spicy celebration will take place in four sessions and features more than two dozen hot sauce purveyors, spicy hot sauce challenges, amazing food, entertainment, and accompanied by featured cocktails and beer that are perfect complements for one of Boston’s hottest events,” according to organizers.

Highlights will include:

Hot Sauce Challenge Competitions, including: “Marshmallow from Hell Challenge”, “Hot Wing Eating Challenge”, and “Spiked Pizza Eating Challenge”

“Wicked Pissah” Boston Spice Award for Best of Show Hot Sauce

Spicy Tequila cocktails made with Don Julio and Topo Chico for tasting and sale

Tastings of Boston Harbor Distillery’s Demon Seed whiskey made with scorpion peppers

Locally made Indian beer by Rupee Beer that was developed to pair with spicy foods, will be a perfect complement to Indian food and spicy wings featured at the festival

Convenient Location at the Charles River Speedway

And the vendor list is hot as hell too, with: 13 Stars, Angry Goat Pepper Co, Burke’s Hot Sauce, Chappy’s Pickles, Rhed’s Hot Sauce, SD Sauce, Smokin Tin Roof Hot Sauce, Source Fire Sauce, Spices of the Sun Hot Sauce, and many, many more.