Dig This: 2nd Annual Watertown Zine Fest

“Small-batch, DIY publications provide a powerful platform of expression for underrepresented perspectives and voices.”

Even though the Dig no longer publishes a print edition, our heart still bleeds black ink. And you can bet we have amassed one hell of our own zine library over the years, full of tracts produced by many of our own writers and artists.

So naturally, we agree with the organizers of the Watertown Zine Fest who remind that these “small-batch, DIY publications provide a powerful platform of expression for underrepresented perspectives and voices,” and who “believe [zines] belong in the library.”

And on that note, this Saturday, Oct. 15, they will host their 2nd Annual Zine Fest at the Watertown Free Public Library, where they encourage one and all to “celebrate and learn about all things zine!”

Featuring the following attractions and much more …

Browse, barter, or buy wares by zinesters from near and far. This is a great place to meet fellow artists or learn what zines are all about. (Free and open to all.)

The Zine Making Hive is a place where anyone can make their own zine! We give you the supplies and prompts to get you started. All ages. (Free and open to all.)

How do zines intersect with identity, activism, and community building? Unpack this and more with experienced zinesters! (Free, registration required.)

Interested in public art and storytelling? Join Crystal Bi Wegner, a multimedia and public artist, for a conversation about the ways stories appear in public space. Participants will be invited to create their own zine together and imagine their stories transforming and taking new forms in public space.