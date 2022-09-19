Dig This: 6th Annual Brunch Battle @ District Hall

Participants include Alcove, Grana, Yellow Door Taqueria, and Tuscan Kitchen

Let’s face it, you’re no saint.

You’ll kick a couple of dollars to a good cause from time to time, but it’s nice to get something in return.

Something like brunch, for example.

Lucky for you, the Brunch Battle tradition is back for yet another year after a brief hiatus, and on Sept. 24 you will be able to dig in for Community Servings, one of the most important causes out there, in an event benefitting the nonprofit food and nutrition program “dedicated to helping those living with critical conditions in Mass and Rhode Island.”

That’s the real cause behind it all, but on site it will of course be a competition for the title of Brunch Battle Champion. With a lot of killer competition, as this year’s participants include: Gather, Community Servings Kitchen, Alcove, Grana, Yellow Door Taqueria, Rosa Mexicano, and Tuscan Kitchen.

Tickets on Eventbrite