Dig This: A Greater Boston Earth Day Events Roundup

From the Rise Up Boston spectacular at Museum of Science to open markets and plogging

FRI 4.22 – SAT 4.23

dredge of the charles

Annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup

“Our cleanup brings together over 3,000 volunteers each year to pick up litter, remove invasive species and assist with park maintenance along all 80 miles of the Charles River. Residents are drawn to the popular Charles River Cleanup from a desire to give back to their community while enjoying the beauty and wildlife along the river. Volunteers hold onto the connections they establish during this day of stewardship by returning to the Charles to exercise, play and enjoy nature throughout the year.”

[More info at crwa.org/cleanup]

FRI 4.22

one to grow on

MRCC Earth Day Grow To Consume

“Join us on EarthDay for ‘Grow to Consume’ where we will meet as a community to talk about organic cannabis growing practices including seed germination practices, environmental racism, and what we can do to move in solidarity for racial justice. During this workshop we will teach: Soil ecology and what goes on when you plant a seed or transplant into soil; Comparison between organic/natural horticulture and the environmental effects of the synthetic industry; Interactive seed starting workshop.

[Boston Common, 115 Boylston St, Boston. bit.ly/mrccearthday]

FRI 4.22 – SUN 4.24

planet popup

Earth Day Market

“CambridgeSide in partnership with J. Perry Fine Art, will host an Earth Day Pop-Up Market from Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24, 2022. The special Earth Day Pop-Up Market will feature an array of vendors featuring eco-friendly items including home goods, art, clothing and more. Vendors include CandleLux, Baby Cila Denim, Country Bread, Inside Out Creative, Crafts by Chelles, and Good Filling.”

[Cambridgeside Galleria, 100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge. Fri, April 22 11:00am-8pm, Sat, April 23 11am-8pm and Sun, April 24 12 pm-6pm. cambridgeside.com]

SAT 4.23

plogcast

Plogging With Fjällräven

“In celebration of Earth Day, Fjällräven is inviting the Boston community to go plogging with them to bring more people into nature and preserve it along the way. Plogging, which combines Swedish verbs plocka upp (pick up) and jogga (jog), is a way to empower people to go out in nature however they like to – walking, jogging, hiking, dancing, etc. – while encouraging them to pick up trash to help preserve nature. As a part of the celebration, Fjällräven will also be giving away five national park passes via a raffle. Fjällräven will provide all attendees with plogging kits. The events are family-friendly and all are encouraged to join for a fun day full of plogging and adventure, a chance to win one of five national park passes for the season. Wear comfortable clothing, closed-toe shoes and pants recommended.”

[Fjällräven, 342 Newbury St, Boston. 10am. stores.fjallraven.com/ma/boston]

SAT 4.30

ibd>ibs

Rozzie Bound Pop-Up

“Rozzie Bound Co-op is very excited to host an Independent Bookstore Day celebration. This will be the bookstore’s first in-person event since February 2020. Customers will have hundreds of books to choose from, including giftable books for Mother’s Day. There will also be a free book giveaway! The pop-up will feature book signings by local authors Jennifer Haigh, author of Mercy Street, and Neema Avashia, author of Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place. Copies of both books will be available for purchase at the event. Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) is a one-day national party that takes place at independent bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April. Rozzie Bound will be popping up every Saturday (except May 21) after April 30, 11am- 6pm at the Substation.”

[Roslindale Substation, 4228 Washington St, Boston. 11am-6pm. rozziebound.com]

SAT 4.30 – SUN 5.1

earth jam

Rise Up Boston: A Climate Event

“If you’re here that weekend, you’re going to be at the center of a museum that is really all about climate change, and how to address what we know locally and globally.” David Sittenfeld, manager of forums and national collaborations for the Museum of Science, explains the motivation and organization behind their upcoming Earth Day spectacular, a partnership with more than two-dozen orgs including ClimaTeens at New England Aquarium, Charles River Conservancy, the Northeastern University Marine Science Center, and MassBays National Estuary Partnership and MIT Sea Grant. “It includes exhibits and programs, but it also includes a science project called Wicked Hot Mystic where people went out and found the hottest locations on the Mystic River Watershed and places with poor air quality. All of that is going to have a presence there.”

The event will also feature multiple hands-on activities, plus live presentations and a Heat and Health Fair. Sittenfeld adds, “By doing this we’re learning about the diversity of community and scientific and industry partners working with governments to make change and address this. I’m energized by this initiative because it’s giving me a lot of hope, there are a lot of people who are doing really good stuff to try to address these issues.”

[Museum of Science, 1 Museum of Science Drwy, Boston. mos.org/rise-up-boston]