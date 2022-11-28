Dig This: A Multimedia Suite Inspired By the Writing Of Philip K. Dick

Robin Amos Live Electronic Music Performance w/ Visuals by Allison Tanenhaus + Vidumami

Here’s a kickass unique afternoon performance and light show from the Somerville Arts Council with Robin Amos, who “moved to the Boston area in 1977 and has … worked within various genres such as tape and electronic music (in the original lineup of The Square Root of Negative Two, with the late Bill Salkin), punk (The Girls), post-punk (Shut Up), post-rock (Cul de Sac), experimental doom (Walpurgis Kin), and black metal (Infera Bruo).”

Amos, a Somerville-based synthesizer musician, will present “PKD, a multimedia suite inspired by the writing of Philip K. Dick” at the Somerville Public Library’s Central Library on Highland Ave. From the organizers: “Presented to the public for the first time in its entirety, the performance features electronic music by Robin Amos and Blaik Ripton (who perform with video artist Allison Tanenhaus as the band The Square Root of Negative Two), with additional visuals by Vidumami.”

It’s all “part of a community benefit for a Somerville Arts Council fellowship award, this event is free, family-friendly, and open to all.”

And if you love Tanenhaus as much as we do, you might also want to check out WONDeROUS

on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Mystic Activity Center in Somerville.