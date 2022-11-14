Dig This: Are You Ready For the SOWA Winter Festival?

Seventh annual fest features more than 100 makers plus cocktails galore

Whether you go to the SOWA Winter Festival for the food, shopping, entertainment, or all of the above, the point is that you probably go. You go, they go, we all go when the time comes, and this year that time begins on the weekend starting Friday, Nov. 25.

After that Sunday, Nov. 27, the SOWA spectacle will be open from Wednesday through Sunday from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and then again from Dec. 7 to 11.

“For your holiday shopping pleasure,” they have “assembled 100+ of the region’s best makers, artists, designers, and specialty vendors together under one festive roof.” It’s their seventh year, and they’re inviting all to “browse the main floor and enjoy delicious food and drinks,” plus “venture to the 2nd floor for live music and specialty cocktails designed by some of Boston’s top bartenders.”

See you there.