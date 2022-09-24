DIG THIS: “ARIANA GERSTEIN: STILL/DISTILL” AT THE BRATTLE

RPM Fest and the Brattle Theatre will host “Ariana Gerstein: Still/Distill” tomorrow, September 25, at 2pm. The program includes six films by Gerstein and will be followed by an in-person Q&A with the filmmaker to be moderated by DigBoston film editor Jake Mulligan. RPM’s notes provide a background and theme for the program, explaining that

Ariana Gerstein works in experimental and experimental documentary forms. This program offers an opportunity to see her work together and highlights her scanner series, which used an old document scanner to capture images. The scanning motions are precise, unlike popular computerized motion capture methods. The performance in front of/on top of the scanner manifests in-between pauses, frozen gestures, and traces that were left behind. This series strikes an exquisite chiaroscuro experience.”

The program notes also include a comment from Gerstein, who writes that

All of these projects involve working with ‘the still’, its use in the construction of cinematic time, the tension between this artificial creation and lived experience. People vanish, but they sometimes leave collectable traces. When those meager traces are used to redraw what is lost, a new understanding emerges. About them or about us? The effort to make and consume, and the technology used, is all we have.”

For tickets, the full program list, and more, see the event page at brattlefilm.org. For more information about RPM Fest, see revolutionsperminutefest.org. For more information about work by Ariana Gerstein, see arianagerstein.com.