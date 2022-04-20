Dig This: Arts & Drafts With Angela Krieg At Notch Brewing

TUE 4.26
The Charles River Speedway is fast becoming one of our favorite all-around venues, and events like this one are among the reasons why. Great beer too, of course. Here’s what they have going on next Tuesday:
Join artist, Angela Krieg, for a casual, fun night of visual journaling. The artist will guide you and a friend through a couple of fun creative exercises using a mixture of words and sketches to visualize your day-to-day life! Don’t miss this evening of art-making with our Charles River Speedway neighbors at Notch Brewing!
Angela Krieg is trained in a variety of mediums and different fields of art, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration from Rochester Institute of Technology,. A native of the tiny hamlet of Salem, NY now residing in suburban Boston, she is an obsessive sketchbook artist, archiving her experiences on paper and her iPad. She is an illustrator and visual practitioner, using images to help distill information and facilitate communication for business and social gatherings and events.
[Notch Brewing at The Speedway, 525 Western Avenue, Brighton. CAA Member: $20.00, General Admission: $25.00. Pre-registration Required]