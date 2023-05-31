Dig This: Bar Crawl Live! Pride Edition

“Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, you’re welcome to join us on this colorful adventure.”

The rules to Bar Crawl Live!, which takes place in more than 20 cities and will be in Boston on June 17 for Pride this year, are simple.

First, take the “outdated concept of a pub crawl” and toss it.

Second, “dress to impress.” Or “undress, if that’s more your style.”

Then “put on your dancing shoes.”

Be sure to “grab your friends (or a cute stranger).”

“Get your tickets.”

And finally, “expect nothing but endless fun.”

“Participants will enjoy free cover at some of the best bars and nightclubs in the city, dance to the hottest local DJs, and indulge in discounted rainbow-themed drinks, shots, and food specials.”

“Whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, you’re welcome to join us on this colorful adventure.”

Tickets at eventbrite.com