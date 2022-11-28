Dig Bos

Dig This: Bar Mezzana’s Bazaar Holiday Market 

There’s nothing quite like a spot where you can try some duck confit agnolotti while checking items off your shopping list.

That’s right South End shoppers, Bar Mezzana is returning with another Bazaar Mezzana market. The coastal Italian spot’s Heather and Colin Lynch and Jefferson Macklin “have teamed up with local makers on Saturday, Dec. 10, so you can head on down from 11:00am – 3:00pm and pick up all sorts of goodies from craft-makers and artisans for all your holiday gift-giving needs.”

“Peruse a selection of interior design, fashion, and art pieces for friends and family while enjoying brunch filled with brioche French Toast, Duck Confit Hash and a number of refreshing cocktails in the bar/lounge.”

barmezzana.com

 

 

DIG STAFF
+ posts

Dig Staff means this article was a collaborative effort. Teamwork, as we like to call it.

