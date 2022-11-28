Dig This: Bar Mezzana’s Bazaar Holiday Market 

“Peruse a selection of interior design, fashion, and art pieces for friends and family while enjoying brunch”

There’s nothing quite like a spot where you can try some duck confit agnolotti while checking items off your shopping list.

That’s right South End shoppers, Bar Mezzana is returning with another Bazaar Mezzana market. The coastal Italian spot’s Heather and Colin Lynch and Jefferson Macklin “have teamed up with local makers on Saturday, Dec. 10, so you can head on down from 11:00am – 3:00pm and pick up all sorts of goodies from craft-makers and artisans for all your holiday gift-giving needs.”

“Peruse a selection of interior design, fashion, and art pieces for friends and family while enjoying brunch filled with brioche French Toast, Duck Confit Hash and a number of refreshing cocktails in the bar/lounge.”