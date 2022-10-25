Dig This: Barbie-core Brunch @ Cunard Tavern In Eastie

“The most fabulously hot pink cocktails will accompany Cunard’s iconic brunch menu”

Cunard Tavern in Eastie bills itself as finding “inspiration from the rich nautical history of the East Boston Shipyard and the countless people whose search of the American Dream began when they first landed there.”

“From shipbuilders and carpenters, to welders and longshoremen, [Cunard] celebrates those who landed at Cunard Wharf and helped build this great neighborhood.”

And now you can add Barbie to that list. Sort of. On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10:30am to 3:30pm, the restaurant is urging enthusiasts to “channel your inner Margot Robbie and wear all your hottest pinks and teals to Cunard Tavern for a Barbie-core themed Halloween brunch.”

More from Cunard: “The most fabulously hot pink cocktails will accompany Cunard’s iconic brunch menu, including their Brunch Flatbread, Cinnamon Roll Waffles and Carnitas Benedict. The best dressed will win a gift certificate towards a future visit to Cunard.”

If you’re still puzzled by the Barbie-core phenomenon, we’d argue that is all the more reason to show up for the spectacle.