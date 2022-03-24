DIG THIS: BLOOD & FASHION EXTRAVAGANZA

SAT 3.26
From the Blood & Fashion team:
The Blood & Fashion 2020, the annual Multi-Cultural Theatrical production which affords Boston Artists platforms to express their art while creating opportunities to pursue their dream. Every year we choose a theme directing our performances.
This upcoming production will be centered around breaking patterns that bind oppressed populations within systemic racism, a topic pertinent to our youth and to our community. This is a Fantasy-Urban Symphony which will feature a variety of theatrical elements, fashion displayed through performing arts, individual performances by local artists, dance, poetry, and more.
The extravaganza includes a dinner reception with a wonderful assortment of multicultural dishes.
[Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Rd, Dorchester. 6pm. facebook.com/groups/bloodandfashion]