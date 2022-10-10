Dig This: Boston Asian American Film Festival 

“We are excited to open with humor and heart in … a moving time capsule of life during COVID.”

Another year, another outstanding lineup for the Boston Asian American Film Festival, which this year “will present 12 film presentations that include both live and recorded filmmaker Q&As as well as five shorts programs which includes the popular Queer & Here series.”

“This year’s festival reflects our adaptation to a COVID world, with offerings both in-person and online, and themes reflective of the diversity of Asian American experiences today,” BAAFF director Susan Chinsen said in a media statement. “We are excited to open with humor and heart in Dealing With Dad and Reyna, and close with a moving time capsule of life during COVID in Bad Axe.”

More from the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College below …

Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF) will run October 20 – 23, 2022 in person with an extended streaming period for the virtual shorts programs from October 21 – 31, 2022. All in person events will be held at the Emerson Paramount Center except for Opening Night which will be held at the Brattle Theatre.

BAAFF builds community and empowers Asian Americans through film by showcasing Asian American experiences and serving as a resource to filmmakers and the Greater Boston Community.

DEALING WITH DAD TRAILER from Dealing With Dad on Vimeo.

The features program includes opener Tom Huang’s Dealing with Dad with Huang in attendance for an in-person Q&A at the Brattle Theatre, Deann Borshay Liem’s moving documentary feature Crossings, the four shorts film Centerpiece program “Boston Chinatown Artivism” featuring films Arts, Community & Boston Chinatown; Dear Corky; Convergent Waves: Boston; and Wise Words from an Old Friend and closing night film Bad Axe–which will also have a screening in Lowell, MA on Saturday, October 22 as part of the inaugural Lowell Asian American Film Festival, with filmmaker Daid Siev and his parents.

The five shorts programs for the festival are “Here I Am”, “Queer & Here”, “Looking Back, Moving Forward”, “After Dark”, and “Family Ties.”

baaff.org

Tickets for Opening Night here