DIG THIS: BOSTON V-DAY PICKS EDITION

SAT 2.19

Cupid’s Undie Run

Come join other Bostonians as they brave the cold during the Cupid’s Undie Run. Wearing nothing but their underwear, they will take on the nation’s largest pantless excursion for charity. This event, hosted to raise awareness of a genetic disorder, neurofibromatosis (NF), also fundraises for a NF research team, Children’s Tumor Foundation (CTF). The run will commence with drinking and dancing, then participants will jog about a mile, where they await a dance party after the finish line.

[Game On, 82 Lansdowne St, Boston. 12pm-4pm. $45/21+. my.cupids.org/cur/city/Boston]

SUN 2.13

Galentine’s Day Crafty Brunch

“Enjoy brunch at Bow Restaurant, pick up a drink from Remnant, and get crafty with Tiny Turns Paperie! Tiny Turns Paperie will be providing four styles of kits to choose from: MYO Valentines Cards, Origami Paper Hearts, Paper Award Ribbons, and Paper Succulent Planters. A limited number of kits will be available as grab-n-go, preorder is required for these.”

[Remnant Brewing, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville. 11:30am-4pm. $12+. eventbrite.com]

MON 2.14

Lovers’ Sushi

“Venture down to Lola 42 in the Seaport District to have a lovely Valentine’s day dinner with a Sushi Platter for Two. This decadent dish will feature Toro Nigiri, Toro Sashimi, and Toro Tartare, topped with Caviar! Couples can also adventure into the alcoholic side of the menu, with the speciality Aphrodite Cocktail. This Añejo-tequila based drink has hints of lemon, honey, passion fruit, and strawberry puree all mixed together with Thai Chili and served in a citrus chili-rimmed rocks glass.”

[Lola 42, 22 Liberty Dr, Boston. lola42.com]

MON 2.14 (V-DAY PICK)

Valentine’s Trio

“Join the trio of Cambridge restaurants, Alden & Harlow, The Longfellow Bar, and Waypoint, to celebrate with your significant other or against significant others. At Alden & Harlow, the main dishes that can be enjoyed are the Braised Beef A la Plancha, dressed with smoked scallops, parsnip kimchi, and apple crema. At Waypoint, you will find the perfect couples’ appetizer of Fried Oysters Rockefeller, partnered with a creamed spinach aioli and salmon Roe. To get straight to your significant other’s heart, order the main dish of the Seared A5 Kobe Strip steak, served with Charred Broccoli Hash, a Cured Egg Yolk, and Gravy. And after grabbing dinner at Alden & Harlow or Waypoint, go join fellow holiday-goers at The Longfellow bar where you can sip on Cupid Floats, a Singani-brandy based drink with a citrusy flavor. For those a part of the anti-Valentine’s Day crowd, the It’s Not You, It’s Me, has your name all over it.”

[Alden & Harlow, 40 Brattle St, Cambridge. The Longfellow Bar, 40 Brattle St #3, Cambridge. Waypoint, 1030 Mass Ave, Cambridge. aldenharlow.com]