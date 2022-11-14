Dig This: Boston Women’s Market @ Night Shift’s Everett Taproom 

New seasonal beers and shopping with Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers on site

The modern brewery, oh how it gets put to use.

Especially Night Shift’s taproom in Everett, where any number of events unfold in any given year, including lots that open up their doors to kickass local vendors.

Coming up on Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 5pm, their “special holiday themed market” will features “15 local makers and artists to complete everyone’s holiday shopping needs.”

In typical Night Shift fashion, that’s just the beginning. Their team will have “special holiday bundles available for purchase,” plus “Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers will be on site, and there will be live music from John Sacco and friends.”

For seasonal releases, they’ll be pouring:

Awake – A porter made with Night Shift Coffee has aromas of toffee and baker’s chocolate with smooth flavors of fresh coffee roast and cacao. ABV 6%.

Holy Jane (available only at Everett and Lovejoy Wharf taproom)- After your morning joe you can enjoy an evening of Holy Jane. This is Night Shift Brewing’s beer version of cold brew coffee with cream and sugar, a blonde ale brewed with Night Shift Coffee’s & Everything Nice winter blend. ABV 5.4%.

Bennington – 8% ABV, oatmeal stout with heaps of maple syrup and dutch processed cocoa. Each can is filled with comfort and warmth with aromas of dark chocolate and brown sugar lead into flavors of rich maple, black cherry and cocoa.

Hoppy Holidays (available only at Everett and Lovejoy Wharf taprooms) – hazy IPA with orange peel.

Vendors include: Laura King Paints, Rascal Relish, Rare Bird Aesthetics, Stout and Bailey, Piper & Bee, Plainville Homestead, Evening Ink, Atlantic Soap Company, Woodworking By Jess, Maple Dragonfly Co., Fresh Cut Yarn, Meza Studios LLC, Vibes Candles, Overseasoned, simply the best by nicole.