Dig This: “Bounce” With Somerville Open Studios

“Bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers of participating artists, the team behind Somerville Open Studios is thrilled to showcase the thriving, diverse creative community.”

Yes, we know. There are countless open studios around the region and you ought to go to all of them. Tell us about it.

Still, we have a soft spot for Somerville’s festivities, and this year “Somerville Open Studios holds its 24th annual art event with a theme of ‘Bounce’ on the weekend of Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, from noon to 6pm across the city.”

They’re inviting people to “bounce around the block” by “visiting unique homes and collective studios of Somerville’s creative community with over 350 participating artists in 90 locations citywide.”

They have a pretty awesome artist directory online, and “several shows that open in April.” More from the organizers below:

Bouncing back to pre-pandemic numbers of participating artists, the team behind Somerville Open Studios is thrilled to showcase the thriving, diverse creative community of Somerville. Participants have the opportunity from noon to 6pm to bounce around the city to over 80 locations of both large group studios and smaller home studios.