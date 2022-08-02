Dig This: Bubble Bar @ Catalyst Every Thursday

“Special available exclusively at the bar will feature a glass of bubbles for $12 alongside complimentary bites from 4 to 6pm”

Have you checked out Chef William Kovel and Catalyst in Kendall yet? If not, we think we found you a great reason to make the trip. It involves “sips and complimentary snacks at [their] brand-new Bubble Bar.”

More from their team below:

Catalyst invites its bar guests to enjoy a glass of bubbles paired with complimentary hors d’oeuvres from 4 to 6pm. every Thursday. Glasses of select bubbles will cost $12 per glass and be paired with a complimentary plate of tasty Catalyst hors d’oeuvres. While selections will rotate throughout the summer, bubbly options include:

Sokol Blosser Bluebird Cuvee – Willamette Valley, Oregon Prosecco, Brut Rosè, Famiglia Pasqua – Veneto, Italy Cava, Segura Viudas – Cava, Spain



Cheers!

catalystrestaurant.com