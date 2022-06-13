Dig This: Cambridge Chamber Ensemble’s “Venus & Adonis”

“Alas, Adonis is fatally gored by the wild boar, and Venus must live with eternal grief.”
Details from Cambridge Chamber Ensemble on their big upcoming performance below …
CCE is thrilled to present Venus & Adonis, John Blow’s1683 Baroque masque of love, passion, and loss amidst the Olympian Gods.
Cupid’s arrow hits the Goddess Venus, who falls in love with the mortal youth Adonis. Alas, Adonis is fatally gored by the wild boar, and Venus must live with eternal grief.
A 10-piece Baroque chamber ensemble accompanies Shepherds, Shepherdesses, Huntsmen, Graces, and dancers. Featuring: Kate Wood as Venus, Junhan Choi as Adonis, Wei En Chan, Cupid.
June 17 & 18, 7:30 pm; June19, 3 pm
Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center, 41 Second St, East Cambridge
Tickets: cambridgechamberensemble.org