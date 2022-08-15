Dig This: Chinatown Farmers’ Market On the Greenway

“Local vendors offering fresh produce, Chinese vegetables, bakery items, and fresh seafood.”

If you’re a downtown person, someone who is always dashing across Dewey Square en route to South Station, then you are likely familiar with the area’s recurring farmers’ market, which takes place Thursdays through November, “from 11am to 6pm” and features “farm-fresh produce, baked goods, beverages, specialty items, and more from more than 15 New England farmers, fishers, and food entrepreneurs.”

But we’ve learned about another opportunity to shop under the sky, “a brand new farmers market at Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway.” In a slightly different fashion, “This outdoor market will feature local vendors offering fresh produce, Chinese vegetables, bakery items, and fresh seafood.”

The “market is produced by Chinatown Main Street in collaboration with the City of Boston Food Access Program,” and “Boston residents receiving unemployment benefits can quality for a Chinatown Farmers Market coupon booklet worth $25.” Markets will happen on August 20; September 10 & 17; October 8&22.

chinatownmainstreet.org