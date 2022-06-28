Dig This: Contemporary Mosaic Masters At Fuller Craft Museum

“The exhibiting artists were chosen because they demonstrate technical proficiency, creativity in expression, and passion for challenging perceptions of this ancient medium.”

Michigan-based Multimedia Artist Michelle Sider blends traditional techniques and a modern aesthetic to create her original glass mosaic works.

She’ll be among 27 artists chosen in a new exhibition opening next month at Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, Massachusetts. Mosaics Today: Ancient Art Through a Contemporary Lens is a juried exhibition featuring works by members of the New England Mosaic Society. It opens July 2 and runs through Dec. 4, 2022.

As a Michigan native and resident, Sider is thrilled to be joining fellow mosaic artists and NEMS members in a show that honors the ways in which this traditional art form continues to evolve.

“For a long time, only traditional fields of art such as painting and sculpture were considered to be fine art,” said Sider. “But as more artists are now creating mixed-media works, mosaics are slowly being accepted into the world of fine art and fine craft.

Sider’s latest mosaic, “Preening,” has been chosen for this exhibition. Mosaics Today was juried by both Beth McLaughlin, Artistic Director and Chief Curator at Fuller Craft Museum and Kim Emerson, professional mosaic artist, founder and owner of the San Diego Mosaic School.

“I was immediately drawn to ‘Preening’ and the thoughtful way in which Michelle composed the different glass elements, in particular the juxtaposition of the painterly stained glass with the more robust Italian smalti,” said McLaughlin. “What’s more, her exploration of timely themes, such as identity, place, and resilience, demonstrated a deep understanding of the power of this ancient media to address contemporary issues.”

Sider’s mosaic celebrates native Michigan wildlife while pushing beyond the boundaries of traditional techniques of this art form.

“I experimented by working with different types of glass, creating a mosaic that is multi-level, textured and changes colors as the light fluctuates throughout the day,” she said. “I also have been working to create people and animals that look as if they come alive to the viewer. In order to achieve this effect, I begin by creating numerous drawings and paint the image to carefully select the gesture, composition, colors and textures of the subject. Then, I move on carefully to cut and place the glass to create a sense of movement.

According to McLaughlin, Mosaics Today will represent the richness of mosaic work being created today, particularly in the Eastern region of the United States. The exhibiting artists were chosen because they demonstrate technical proficiency, creativity in expression, and passion for challenging perceptions of this ancient medium. Those artists include: Ellen Aiken, Debora Aldo, Sandra K. Basile, Emily Bhargava, Jane Chaskey, Jean Cummiskey, Cassie Doyon, Cynthia Fisher, Laurie Frazer, Lisa Houck, Carol Krentzman, Kimberly MacDonald, Nancy Maloney, Lori Manfra, Elizabeth Martinez, Eugenia Mezhirova, Shawn Newton, Suzanne Owayda, Jess Regelson, Kris Samuelson, Michelle Sider, Jane Snedeker, Cynthia Stanton, Pamela Stratton, Nikki Sullivan, Nicole Weber and Anabella Wewer.

“Many mosaic artists are testing the limits of the medium to complete remarkably creative works that have gained acceptance as unique and desirable works of art,” Sider said. “I think the public is eager to accept fresh types of art and original ideas.”

A public reception for Mosaics Today is set for 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Fuller Craft Museum, 455 Oak Street, Brockton, Massachusetts. Museum admission is a suggested donation of $12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

