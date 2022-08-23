Dig This: Culture Nights Music Festival At Seaport Common 

Event features live performances by Miranda Rae, Asmé, the Lighthouse Route, and Danny Rivera

Artist Initiative for Revolution (AIR) is at it again. This time in partnership with the City of Boston, which has been throwing down on some significant art initiatives in case you haven’t noticed, as well as WS Development. It all happens this Friday, Aug. 26, from 7pm to 9pm and is billed as “a special evening of music [and] the final date of Culture Nights Music Festival, a pop-up series of community concerts celebrating expressive music and art for social change.”

More from AIR below …

Having kicked off earlier this month with events around Boston (Nubian Square, Mattapan Square), the Culture Nights series honors artistic voices, freedom, and the gateway to truth and experimentation in the pursuit of justice. The final event will feature exciting musical performances by local artists, including Boston Music Awards 2020 R&B Artist of the Year Miranda Rae; multi-talented singer-songwriter, Asmé; folk-rock band, The Lighthouse Route; and musical artist and founder of AIR, Danny Rivera. The event is complimentary and open to the public; registration is encouraged via the event page.

“I am so grateful for WS Development’s collaborative effort, to curate and invest in opportunities to support the arts in Seaport,” AIR Founder Danny Rivera said in a statement. “As we know, when the arts are supported, we invariably create strong and vibrant communities.”

Seaport Common, 85 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

More info at bostonseaport.xyz/event/culture-night