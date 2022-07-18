Dig This: Dorchester Brewing Turns Six

“We’ll have a variety of local Dorchester vendors to help us celebrate the day”

Some breweries take a while to grow, if they ever grow at all. To each their own; still, it’s more than just a little notable how Dorchester Brewing Co. has built up its operation in just six short years.

Seriously, it feels like we were going in there just yesterday to taste their early brews, and now they’re all grown up. Or at least on their way.

Here’s what CEO Matt Malloy told us about their strategy in an interview last August:

Most breweries start and they want to go into distribution as fast as possible. We didn’t want to do it for years. We just celebrated our five-year anniversary, and we only started using distribution during COVID when a lot of the people we make beer for just stopped brewing. You look at an empty brewery where you only have 10 to 15% of the business you typically do, and what do you do? You start looking at other opportunities. We can work our beers into times when we’re not making beer for other people.

With so much to celebrate—their incredible relatively new taproom with a view of the skyline, countless collaborations, etc.—Dot Brewing will be partying all month, but especially at the end. Here’s the announcement from their team:

Yes, we can hardly believe it but t’s been 6 years! Come celebrate with us on Saturday, July 30th! We’ll have a variety of local Dorchester vendors to help us celebrate the day including:

12pm-4pm- DJ’s Market will be selling desserts. The first 100 guests will receive a free birthday cupcake

1pm-6pm- Paint N’ Pour w/ Rahim Pop-Up. Purchase or Pour your very own acrylic drip painting!

2pm-8pm- Candle Lux Pop-Up

We might add—congratulations.

