SAT 2.26

dot orleans

Mass Ave Mardi Gras Masquerade Party

From the team at Dorchester Brewing, which is cooking up something extra special for Mardi Gras this year:

Mardi Gras is back for 2022! Grab your beads and masquerade masks and Celebrate Mardi Gras on Sat, Feb 26 with classic food, plenty of fresh craft beer, cider and wine, music, costumes and more. Anyone who wears a masquerade mask will be entered into our contest to win a $100 DBco GC and swag bag with one hat, logo glass and a t-shirt.

Here’s the Lineup: Limited Edition Beer Release: All Day; Kabouter, our new new barrel aged triple, will be released on tap and in cork and caged bottles; 11:30am-10:30pm: M&M BBQ is serving up their full menu along with Mardi Gras specials (TBD); 3pm-6pm: Live Jazz Music by The Colescott Rubin Trio; 4-7pm: DJ’s European Market & Deli will be hosting a Paczki pop-up; 7:30pm-10:30pm: DJ Ryan Price.

[Dorchester Brewing Co, 1250 Mass Ave, Dorchester. dorchesterbrewing.com]