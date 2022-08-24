Dig This: Everybody Gotta Eat 3rd Annual BBQ Cook-off 

“I tell people to pull up, invite all their friends, and network”

We profiled the local food influencer behind the Everybody Gotta Eat Instagram handle, who we’re calling EGE so he can remain semi-anonymous, back in June, and thousands of readers still drop by our site every week to learn more about him, so it’s clear that he is doing something right and stirring up interest. As he told us then, “People work hard. At the end of the day, people want to eat good. They just want to go out, eat, and have a drink like everyone else.”

This Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon to 6pm his team will set up with their latest popup, their third-annual BBQ cook-off in Cambridge. It all goes down at 155 Harvard St.

EGE is a man of few words, his pics and clips tend to do most of the talking, so we included the video flyer below …

“I have a network of chefs,” EGE told us in June. “I tell people to pull up, invite all their friends, and network,” he says. “It’s all about promoting these brands.

He added, “If you want to hate and do that, it’s not gonna work. Together, we’re stronger. You can’t want support but not give support—I hope that catches on out here.”

@everybodygotta_eat