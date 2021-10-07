DIG THIS: EVERYTHING WE’RE DOING IN AND AROUND BOSTON THIS WEEK. COME ALONG!

From concerts to tastings to Simpsons trivia night

ONGOING

consumption function

21st Century Consumerism: Flat World

“The LaunchPad Gallery at Boston Sculptors welcomes the multi-media artist known as 00ON1! and their interactive installation 21st Century Consumerism: Flat World. Featuring organic and manufactured objects, a series of materials preserved in wooden tiles, as well as an old-school pink television, the installation reflects upon the all-encompassing nature of modern human civilizations. The artist invites the viewer to contemplate consumerism in the 21st century—the continual churning of physical resources necessary for production on a massive global scale, the capitalization of nature itself, and the question of how to regulate Life on Earth. Flat World also exists as a recreational space with wooden boards and bouncy balls for visitors to use, as well as an outdated TV to play music on (via AUX cord). Live with Purpose. Share experiences. Beware… 21st Century Consumerism!”

[Boston Sculptors Gallery, 486 Harrison Ave., Boston. wed–sun, 11am–5pm. bostonsculptors.com]

THU 10.7 – SAT 10.9

fox in the gin house

Ruby Rose Fox Homecoming (Cape/Boston)

“Chicago/Boston based artist Ruby Rose Fox is a cultural messenger of our turbulent modern times. Her music is as sonically compelling as it is subversive, packed with lyrics that reflect and challenge our current political state, from #metoo, to the mass-shooting crisis. Part actress, director, and writer, Fox has never shied away from inventive ways to approach her art. In 2018, Fox released her sophomore album Salt, an utterly cinematic piece of experimental pop that features dense soundscapes built to accompany Fox’s wall-shattering vocals. Salt is the follow-up to Ruby Rose Fox’s debut album Domestic which reached number 8 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and is featured on the game RockBand. Ruby will be debuting 12 new songs from her third record and upcoming 2022 album Lavender written in quarantine.”

[Boston Harbor Distillery, 12R Ericsson St., Dorchester. 7pm/$30/21+. eventbrite.com]

SAT 10.9

house party

Dancing on the Charles 2021 Season Closer

And the lineup is … 9:30pm-11pm – Tmber (Maine, Therefore Records); 7:30pm-9:30pm-Midnight – Society (NYC/BOS, DrumNation); 6pm-7:30pm – Suspence; 4:30pm-6:00pm – GMGN; 3pm-4:30pm – Tom Crosby, Basement Movement. “Food to purchase by Some Ting Nice – Come hungry and support this local vendor!” Cash bar.

[Marsh Post #442, 5 Greenough Blvd., Cambridge. 4pm start/21+/$35. ra.co/events]

SAT 10.9

kidz bop

Jeff Jam returns to the Burren

Before you flag us on the socials to rip us for including a show for children, consider for a second that this is probably the only event mentioned in this entire issue where attendees can drool on themselves without being told to go home by the bouncer. “Jeff Jam brings his legendary dance party for children of all ages to The Burren once a month! Having been in residence in the now closing Johnny D’s, the Burren is proud to host this family event! Jeff Jam is a certified Music Together ® teacher, and leads classes all around town. Jeff Jam is a friendly, goofy guy who sings and performs songs for children of all ages. He travels all over Massachusetts, New England, and the world with his acoustic guitar, bringing songs and smiles to children everywhere.”

[The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. 1pm/$8-$10/all ages. jeffjam.com]

THU 10.14

bart tab

Brewhouse of Horror: Simpsons Trivia Night!

“Simpsons Trivia returns to the taproom with the third installment of Brewhouse of Horror! Best rewatch them old seasons, because we’ll mostly be focusing on the spooky classic-era stuff (up to season twelveish) with questions that space a range of difficulty (though we’ll probably shy away from the “dude who memorized the DVD commentary” kind of nerdiness). So come on out! There’ll be a spooktacular playlist, beer, and snacks, the the top two teams will receive a Simpsons themed prize!”

[Bone Up Brewing Company, 38 Norman St., Everett. 8pm/21+/free. boneup.beer]

THU 10.14

soul food

Robert Finley

“Finley’s singing is as primal as an alligator and sweeter than late-summer honey. And on the new Sharecropper’s Son, he uses his marvelously expressive voice—which can glide from a gut-deep growl to a soothing purr to a transcendent falsetto all in a single phrase—to tell the story of his life in song. The album’s 10 numbers, produced by Dan Auerbach for his Easy Eye Sound label and available on July 10th, are blues, soul, gospel, and rock-infused chapters from that life, weaving Finley’s own stories of picking cotton, country childhood, hardship on city streets, jail time, the pain and joy of love, the search for a better life and the dream of salvation into a spellbinding musical tale.”

[The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 10pm/21+/$20. theporchsouthern.com]

SAT 10.16

go ’bama

Waxahatchee

“Waxahatchee started off in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011 as the solo project of songwriter Katie Crutchfield. She named the project after the lake near her parents’ house in Alabama and her debut release was a split cassette with punk musician and record label owner, Chris Calvin. Her musical style is best described as a blend of indie rock and indie folk.” The newly sober artist recently told the Dallas Observer: “I feel like lately, playing in these big theaters and hearing people sing along through masks to all these songs that I made that are my favorite songs I ever made, I just keep pinching myself. I can’t believe that this is my life.”

[Royale Boston, 279 Tremont St, Boston. 7pm/$27-$39. royaleboston.com]

SAT 10.16

eating autumn

Time Out Fall Fest

“Time Out Market Boston is making autumnal dreams come true when they host the ultimate Fall Festival on Saturday, October 16. The Fenway destination is showcasing an action packed line up of fun for all ages from noon to 10PM. The festivities include: Cider Tasting with local purveyors Artifact Cider Project, Lookout Farm, Stormalong, High Limb and Far From the Tree; Special menu additions from the Market’s eateries like Butternut Squash Gnocchi from Michael Schlow’s Italian Kitchen and Apple Strudel Gelato from Gelato & Chill, Butternut Squash Soup from Revolution Health Kitchen; New fall cocktails bursting with rum like the Red Maple (Appleton Jamaica Rum, Lemon, Maple, Peychaud’s) created by Jackson Cannon; Live music from local bands throughout the day; A screening of cult classic and definitive Halloween movie Hocus Pocus will be screening on the lawn starting at 7:00 pm. Bring your own blankets and settle in for some laughs as Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy cast their spells with some 90’s nostalgia.”

[401 Park Dr, Boston. free/all ages/all day. timeoutmarket.com/boston]