Dig This: Exposure 2022, the PRC 26th Annual Juried Members Exhibition

The Fort Point Arts Community is always up to many things at once, and this show, a project of the Photographic Resource Center, has them covering much ground and featuring more than a dozen artists.

According to FPAC, the “group of select photographers represent the wealth and breadth of the photo world today and together they create a noteworthy presentation.”

More from the curating team below with opening reception info at the end …

From almost 200 submissions, 14 photographers hailing from New England and around the United States have been selected for this much anticipated annual exhibition: Pamela Hawkes and Joni Lohr from Massachusetts, Sue Palmer Stone from Connecticut, McCormick Brubaker, Judyta Grudzien, Julie Mihaly, and David Sokosh from New York, April Friges from Pennsylvania, Jason Reblando from Illinois, Fritz Goeckner from Iowa, Bryan Florentin from Texas, and Melanie Walker from Colorado.

EXPOSURE 2022 features a wide range of traditional, contemporary, and cutting edge photographic genres and methods. The show includes handmade photography techniques represented by David Sokosh’s accordion book of lunar imagery made with cyanotype prints, Jason Reblando’s geometric brightly colored photo collages with acrylic and varnish, and three-dimensional collages made with wet process prints by April Friges.

Fritz Goeckner and Judyta Grudzien utilize experimental methods of printing as seen in Goeckner’s self-portraits generated through a color-only method excluding black ink, and Grudzien’s images of domestic interiors presented as inkjet prints made from chemically altered color film negatives.

Several exhibitors focus on location such as McCormick Brubaker’s amorphous landscapes with enigmatic buildings, which are in stark contrast to the works of Bryan Florentin who depicts close views of shelving tightly packed with objects and images.

Joni Lohr’s work is a venture into neglected and abandoned interiors, while Julie Mihaly shares her covid isolation with images made on walks through the woods.

Pamela Hawkes and Sue Palmer Stone work within the still life genre though from opposite ends of the spectrum.

Hawkes creates digitally altered floral imagery, and Stone builds minimalist sculptures that are her featured subjects.

Opening reception on Sat, Aug 6, 3-5pm

