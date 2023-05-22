Dig This: “Fire Walk With Me” After Party For Twin Peaks Diehards

“Get swept up next by the ethereal sounds of Julee Cruise Director—the all-femme / non-binary Twin Peaks soundtrack supergroup”



The following announcement is for Twin Peaks fans. You are instructed to “get out your pocket tape recorder and note carefully.” Here goes: “Diane: 8:30 PM. May 28. The Crystal Ballroom in Davis Square hosts the official afterparty for a Somerville Theatre screening of the David Lynch movie Fire Walk with Me.”

That’s right, TV nuts. The event is presented by Identical Cousins, marking the promotion group’s first return to in-person events since 2020. And it looks amazing. Details below:

The party kicks off immediately after a showing of Fire Walk with Me at The Somerville Theatre. Enjoy the cult-favorite movie—once-underrated / now feverishly re-examined — and then saunter upstairs in your favorite TP-inspired get-up. Roam the ballroom and check out immersive art installations inspired by the show, including a Red Room pop-up where you can take your own damn fine photos. A costume contest will be judged by the Log Lady, Dale Cooper, and Laura Palmer herself!

Get swept up next by the ethereal sounds of Julee Cruise Director — the all-femme / non-binary Twin Peaks soundtrack supergroup featuring members of Major Stars, The Shaggs reunion, Shepherdess, and Umbrella Pine. Francine “The Lucid Dream,” producer and star of NYC’s The Pink Room Burlesque (Miss Twin Peaks 2016, featured in Showtime’s “Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon”) is the cherry atop this surreal soirée, with swoon-worthy performances throughout the night.

There will also be sets by Schäffer the Darklord and featured drag performer Celia Smokinbutts, as well as “themed cocktails flowing all night long,” so you can sip on a “Midnight Oil” (coffee), “Cherry Pie,” or “Garmonbozia” cocktail “while mingling with fellow fans and enjoying tracks curated by DJ Sir Rich Wentworth.”