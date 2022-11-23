Dig This: Fort Point Arts Community’s Pop-Up Fringe Festival 

“The four-day event begins the day after Christmas and features live performances by local writers, playwrights, and actors.”

As you know, the holiday season moves quickly. For better or worse.

With that said, it’s not too early to start planning for “the dead week between Christmas and New Years,” as the Fort Point Arts Community describes Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.

To fill that gap, FPAC will host its Pop-Up Fringe Festival in the Seaport on those dates featuring “four evenings of poetry readings, live theater, story-telling, one-man shows, and a multimedia talk about Boston’s notorious adult playground, the Combat Zone.”

All events will take place at FPAC’s Assemblage arts space. The detailed schedule follows below …

Monday 12/26 @ 7PM

“Getting Older but Not Necessarily Wiser”

New work from the New England Indie Authors Collective and friends. Among the readers and performers: memoirist Judah Leblang, novelists Randy Ross and Jason M. Rubin, and nonfiction author Stephanie Schorow. The New England Indie Authors Collective is a diverse group of local writers and playwrights whose work has been published by independent presses. Our members specialize in unconventional and experimental works of fiction, non-fiction, theater, and memoir. The collective includes an historical fiction writer, musician, and arts critic; a Grub Street writing instructor, memoirist, and storyteller; and a world-traveler, humorist, and novelist.

facebook.com/neiac.org/

Tuesday 12/27 @ 7PM

“Tales of a Reluctant World Traveler,” a one-man show by Randy Ross.

“Tales of a Reluctant World Traveler” is the story of how a Boston homebody turned a rotten, solo trip around the globe into a comedy novel and an acclaimed one-man play. The show is part travelogue, part performance, and part off-kilter author talk. A must-see for book lovers, writers, travelers, whiners, kvetches, and misanthropes. Please note: The show carries content warnings for gooey diseases, heartless publishers, and liquor made from cobras. Randy Ross is a writer, performer, and FPAC member. His fiction and humor have appeared in The Drum, Black Heart Magazine, Side B Magazine, and Calliope, among others. His comedic novel, God Bless Cambodia, was published in 2017. He is currently querying a second novel and writing a third.

RandyRossMedia.com

Wednesday 12/28 @ 7PM

“Sex, Drugs, and Crime: The Real Boston,” a talk by Stephanie Schorow

If you think of Boston as prim and proper, think again. A multimedia talk by author Stephanie Schorow about Boston’s seamier side features an X-rated Power Point presentation about the city’s bygone red-light district known as the Combat Zone. Stephanie Schorow is the author of The Great Boston Fire, Inside the Combat Zone, Drinking Boston and other nonfiction books. Her novel Cat Dreaming will be published in 2023.

stephanieschorow.com

Thursday 12/27 @ 7PM

“It’s Now or Never,” a one-man show by Judah Leblang

“It’s Now or Never” is a humorous and poignant look at one man’s life in late middle age, the challenges of living outside the box of a conventional 9 to 5 existence, and dealing with times when one man planned, and God laughed. Judah Leblang is a teacher, storyteller, fringe festival performer, and author of Echoes of Jerry: One Man’s Search For His Deaf Uncle And His Own Voice.

judahleblang.com