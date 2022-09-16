DIG THIS: FRIZZI 2 FULCI CONCERT AT THE COOLIDGE

Italian musician Fabio Frizzi, who has composed scores for more than 90 films including the Lucio Fulci-directed genre classics The Psychic (1977), Zombie (1979), and The Beyond (1981), will return to the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Saturday, September 17, to perform with his Frizzi 2 Fulci band.

Touring since 2013, Frizzi 2 Fulci “[brings] the soundtracks of the Maestro, written for the films of his director friend, to stages around the world.”

Following the concert, Frizzi will receive the 4th Coolidge After Midnite Award, followed by a midnight screening of Fulci’s Zombie. The Coolidge’s Director of Special Programming Mark Anastasio noted via press release that:

The Coolidge Corner Theatre is proud to honor composer Fabio Frizzi by presenting him with our fourth Coolidge After Midnite Award, recognizing his outstanding work in some of the greatest genre films ever made. Maestro Frizzi’s haunting music has thrilled our audiences for years and we’re so excited to have him back at the Coolidge for what is sure to be another legendary performance!”

Frizzi’s previous shows at the Coolidge were held in 2017 and 2019. The previous recipients of the Coolidge After Midnite Award are Lloyd Kaufman, Adrienne Barbeau, and William Lustig.

For tickets and more information about Frizzi 2 Fulci at the Coolidge, see here. Admission to Frizzi 2 Fulci ($40) includes tickets for the Award Ceremony and screening of Zombie.