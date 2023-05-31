Dig This: Gay Bash’d Dance Party + Drag And Music Fest At Roadrunner

Baby Tate plus “20+ acts of drag performers, aerial acrobatics” and much more

There are countless kickass small events throughout Greater Boston for Pride this month, and then there are the massive ones, the places to see and be seen by thousands. Gay Bash’d, the region’s “biggest Pride Dance Party featuring a drag + music festival,” is right at the top of that list.

This year’s blowout takes place on Saturday, June 10 at Roadrunner, with $20 tickets benefiting Trans Resistance MA, a nonprofit organization advocating for the “safety, joy, and liberation of TQBIPOC” and which organizes its own annual march that “returns to the authentic origins of pride.”

As for the lineup: “live sets from musical acts Baby Tate (recently viral on Tik Tok for the song “Hey Mickey”) & COBRAH (First USA tour, by way of Stockholm).” Plus “the event is hosted once again by Detox (star of VH1’s Rupaul’s Drag Race) and features many notable artists including Griffin Maxwell Brooks (Tik Tok Star), Saint (AMC Shudder’s The Boulet Brothers Dragula), and more.”

All that plus “20+ acts of drag performers, aerial acrobatics,” and DJs, as well as a “full vendor market celebrating queer-makers of many kinds including jewelry, art, wearable items, vintage goods, and more.”

Founded in 2018, Gay Bash’d is a queer artist-run collective throwing 18+ events that serve Boston’s diverse genderqueer community.

roadrunnerboston.com