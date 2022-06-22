Dig This: Harvard Art Museums At Night

“Join us for an evening of art, fun, food, and more! This event is free and open to everyone.”

Museums are always fun.

At night, they’re even more fun.

Here’s what our friends at Harvard Art Museums have in store for next Thursday, June 30 …

Bring your friends to mingle in the Calderwood Courtyard, chat over a snack or drink at Jenny’s Cafe, browse the shop, and of course, wander the galleries to take in our world-class collections of art. Our June event will feature the smooth sounds of Boston-area DJ C-Zone.

After you’ve browsed the galleries, circle back to see what’s happening in the courtyard.

Harvard Art Museums at Night takes place the last Thursday of every month, from 5 to 9pm. Each night will feature a new mix of local talent and community partners to make this a festive occasion for all.

When arriving, enter via Quincy Street. Advance reservations are encouraged, but walk-in visitors are always welcome. Please note that space may be limited due to capacity. Reservations are available two weeks before the event.

Visit the museum website for the latest visitor policies and parking information.

The Harvard Art Museums are committed to accessibility for all visitors. For anyone requiring accessibility accommodations for our programs, please contact us at [email protected] at least 48 hours in advance.

Thurs, June 30, 5 – 9pm

harvardartmuseums.org

Harvard Art Museums, 32 Quincy Street, Cambridge