Dig This: HG Youth Choir At the Charles Street AME Church

“Come celebrate with the Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music and Arts for an evening full of live performances!”

Here’s an opportunity to catch “one of the only all-female choral groups in Boston” in an event that “also commemorates the African American Music Appreciation Month” on a “date highlights African American influences as an essential part of America’s cultural heritage.” More from the organizers below:

It’s time to kick off the summer with a proper Hamilton-Garrett hit! Come celebrate with the Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music and Arts for our “End of Year” concert. An evening of live performances by students of the Academy and the HG Youth Choir! See you then!

When: Friday, June 10 at 6pm!

Where: The Historic Charles Street AME Church, 551 Warren St., Boston, MA, 02121