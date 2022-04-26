Dig This: In the Presence of Trees At the Kathryn Schultz Gallery 

With participating artists C.J. Lori, Robin MacDonald-Foley, Beverly Rippel, and Jane Sherrill

Curated by Robin MacDonald-Foley, In the Presence of Trees “personalizes a journey into our relationships with trees through the artists’ visions.” “The collaboration connects individual perspectives through painting, mixed media, photography, and performance, in recreated, real, and imagined tree forms.”

More from the hosting Cambridge Art Association below:

Trees play a central role in the lives of human beings collectively, sheltering and nourishing us physically and spiritually. Changing with seasonal climates, they provide vital habitats and food for wildlife, beautify our landscape, and define our living spaces. They can evoke metaphysical connections transforming all living matter, and have been worshiped in sacred rituals such as tree burials, serving as symbols of reincarnation. They die and scatter, succumb to erosion along our coasts, fall to violent storms, or are harvested for important necessities.

Some trees stand tall after decades, growing over a hundred years old, with some documented to live thousands of years. A world without trees is unimaginable—their qualities are essential to our existence. Throughout time, trees have provided powerful themes for artists. Through painting, photography, sculpture, literature and performance, artists’ connections to trees transform us through their creative interpretations.

Kathryn Schultz Gallery, 25 Lowell St, Cambridge. Through 5.21. Curatorial Talk & Public Performance: Thursday, May 5, 6:30-8pm. Closing Reception: Wednesday, May 18, 6-8pm. cambridgeart.org/in-the-presence-of-trees